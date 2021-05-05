Austin ISD expanding bus service for next school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More Austin ISD students will be able to ride the bus to school next year — the district just announced it’s expanding bus service for 2021-22.

The expansion will include 24 campuses and students will be eligible for rides if they live within either a 0.4 mile radius or 1 mile or more radius, depending on the schools.

0.4 — Andrews, Blackshear, Campbell, Dawson, Harris, Jordan, Oak Springs, Metz/Sanchez, Pecan Springs, Zavala, Norman-Sims, Odom, Winn and Widen.

One mile or more — Burnet, Dobie, Garcia YMLA, Martin, Sadler Means YWLA, Webb, Crockett, Eastside Memorial, Northeast and Travis.

Districtwide transportation will be available for the Winn Elementary Montessori and Sadler Means YWLA.

“We are very excited to offer more transportation options to our families next year,” said Kris Hafezizadeh, executive director of transportation. “Expanding our bus routes will allow us to reach more students and provide a safe, reliable ride whether they are going to school or back home.”

The district says it’s an extra step to boost declining enrollment. Austin ISD says families who will benefit from the expansion will be contacted. Families can also contact the transportation department at (512) 414-0238.