Austin ISD encourages families to send students in person for final 6 weeks — $30M in funding could be at stake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “The room beats Zoom,” said one Austin Independent School District principal in a letter to his school’s community on Tuesday — one of many messages from the district encouraging families to send students in person for what remains of the school year.

The letter, sent to parents at several schools, cites low positivity rates on campuses and access to the vaccine the district said is being given to all teachers and staff members.

Meanwhile, letters sent to parents at Bowie High School and the Liberal Arts and Science Academy explain Austin ISD needs at least 44% of district students to participate in on-campus learning during the last six weeks in order to receive about $30 million in funding from the Texas Education Agency.

Austin ISD said it’s still following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will continue doing so.

Back in March, the TEA announced school districts would be held harmless for drops in enrollment during the pandemic, however that promise was tied to certain other factors:

A school district’s average on-campus attendance participation rate during the sixth 6-weeks attendance reporting period is equal to or greater than 80% of all students educated; or A school district’s average on campus attendance participation rate during the sixth 6-weeks attendance reporting period is equal to or greater than the on-campus snapshot the district provided on a single day to the TEA in October.

In other words, to satisfy criteria 2 listed above, for the final 6-weeks of the school year, AISD must maintain a benchmark at or above 24% on-campus attendance or risk losing millions in state funding.

“There are six weeks left in the school year,” the letter reads. “Six weeks to finish strong. Six weeks to better prepare for next year. After the last 12 months, we can’t afford to waste the next six weeks.”

