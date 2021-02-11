Austin ISD employees to get $1,000 bonus in March aimed at keeping them in the district next school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All fulltime and part-time Austin Independent School District employees will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 in March.

The Board of Trustees approved the more than $12 million lump payment on Thursday night, which the district calls a “Retention Incentive Payment,” intended to encourage employees to stay around for the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said that does not require them to work for AISD next year in order to receive the bonus.

Education Austin President Ken Zarifis called it a major win.

“We are really excited about this,” Zarifis said. “It shouldn’t take so much to respect all employees who work hard for the district, but we are glad AISD finally listened and did the right thing.”

The previous language of the voting item provided $1,000 to only fulltime employees. Part-time employees were originally intended to receive $500. However, after board discussion, the decision was made to award all employees the same amount.

Employees should expect the payment on Friday, March 12. It will be separate from their regularly-taxed paycheck. Employees who are currently on FMLA will not receive their payment until their leave is over.

Employee Turnover Data

The district is not legally allowed to call this a bonus. It is instead referred to as a “retention incentive benefit,” intended to incentivize employees to stay on with the district into the coming 2021-22 school year.

“We know employees have options and choices. So this is the time of year where we ask, ‘what is your intent for the following school year? Are you intending on remaining in Austin ISD?'” said Leslie Stephens, AISD’s Human Capital Department Chief. “We really want our employees to know that we appreciate all the effort that has gone into this past school year and we hope that it incentivizes them to remain with us for the 2021/2022 school year.”

While the financial compensation is certainly a welcomed gift for many, there is still much dissatisfaction within the education community in the way the district has handled it’s employees’ needs during the pandemic.

Many teachers and staff have retired early or resigned, citing inflexible staffing choices and strict accommodation denials for the spring semester. However, the data doesn’t necessarily reflect unprecedented turnover in this most recent year.

Based on data compiled from April 2019 to present, 78 more teachers left in 2020-21 than in 2019-20. But fewer non-teaching staff have. And the total separations (retirements and resignations) are down by about 50 in 2020-21 compared to 2019-20.

That’s not to say the district, and certainly individual schools, have not seen significant teacher loss.

For example, the biggest drop in teachers came in March 2020, right when the pandemic began. In that single month, 147 teachers resigned or retired unexpectedly.

The 2020 fall semester also saw more consistent loss of teachers month-to-month. From August 2019 to January 2020, only 114 teachers left. During those same months from 2020 and 2021, 262 have.

“I don’t think that anybody is lying,” said Sarah Harrelson, a mom of two AISD middle schoolers and a math teacher at LASA, referring to surprising data presented from the district. “But I do think that there is a problem on the ground with staffing. I’m seeing it in my school, I’m seeing it in my daughter’s school and I am seeing it anecdotally from reports around the district.”

Harrelson’s 11-year-old daughter is having significant trouble in two of her classes. In one core class, there have been three different teachers leading. The original instructor resigned in October when the district required them to come back to campus. Two others have had to cover the staffing gap and fill-in in their place. In her elective photography class, the middle schooler still doesn’t have a teacher and hasn’t all year. Online assignments are provided by school administrators, and Harrelson said her daughter doesn’t receive any feedback.

“She told me recently that she doesn’t want to turn on her camera in her class because she feels like, ‘what’s the point? I’m just going to have a different person to talk to in a couple of weeks,” Harrelson said.

While Harrelson is glad that the district is prioritizing employees with this one-time payment, she thinks equally effective results could have been achieved by offering more options for teachers and staff on individual campuses. Strict rules from the district-level, she says, isolated staff and forced them to make hard decisions, which then put campuses, and even more importantly, the students, at risk.

“If the purpose really was retention, what would probably as effectively or more effectively achieve that goal is to actually provide flexible staffing plans,” Harrelson said. “Principals can work with faculty to make sure the in-person students are served and to also meet the needs of faculty who are legitimately terrified of catching COVID-19 from work.”

