Austin ISD delays timeline to permanently close some local schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District has postponed a decision to decide which local schools to permanently close within the district.

Instead of presenting options this month and showing which schools are part of consolidation or closure plans, the district will instead do that in September.

AISD announced Thursday that “district leaders need a little more time to thoughtfully prepare scenarios.”

Superintendent Paul Cruz said they’ll now make those scenarios public on Sept. 6 and present them to the school board on Sept. 9. The board will then vote on the changes Nov. 18.

Previously the board had planned to take a final vote in October.

Despite this delay, AISD still plans to close the impacted schools before the start of the 2020-2021 school year. An AISD task force released a proposal in January to close 12 schools, saving the district approximately $1 million for each campus closed.

The district met with the community seven times in June to get feedback and allow parents and students to weigh in on why their school should or should not be closed or consolidated. They also released a map which gave each school scores in terms of the facility and educational suitability.