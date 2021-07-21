Austin ISD considers limited virtual learning option for homebound students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is looking into a limited virtual learning option for families with medically fragile students unable to return to in-person learning in the fall.

District officials say this homebound instructional program would only be eligible for students who were confined to their homes or a hospital. These students would have to provide a doctor’s note indicating they will need to be confined for more than a month.

This would also allow the district to continue to receive state funding for their attendance, a barrier that has prevented most school districts in Central Texas from pursuing a virtual option for the students and families who don’t feel comfortable returning to campus due to rising COVID-19 cases.

District officials say this option is only being considered and haven’t committed to it. A more formal set of COVID-19 protocols are expected to be released by Thursday, July 22.

The first day of school is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17.

