Austin ISD changes mask policy, no masks required at outside recess

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD families tell KXAN the district announced changes to its mask policy Wednesday morning — effective Wednesday — and will no longer require students to wear masks at during outdoor physical activities like recess.

According to emails Wednesday morning both from Austin ISD to parents and from school principals to parents, these are the changes the district is making:

Students may remove their masks while actively engaged in outdoor physical activities, such as recess, WOW, outdoor physical education.

6 feet physical distance should be maintained while masks are off.

Ability to remove masks outdoors does not include students sitting or standing in small groups in close proximity to each other, for example between periods in a courtyard or outdoor walkways.

This is an opt-out policy meaning parents must tell their school and complete a Google form before their child will be allowed to take off their mask. The form requires parents to submit their name, email and phone number, as well as the student’s name, student number, and teacher’s name. They then have to consent to allowing their child to take off their mask while outside.

Alexandra Copeland, Austin ISD’s director of Health Services, also announced changes regarding things like graduation, campus tours and quarantining:

End-of-year activities such as promotion ceremonies are allowed outdoors.

Quarantining is now required for 10 days, except in cases when masks were not worn consistently or high-risk people who have not been vaccinated are involved, which would require a 14-day quarantine.

Tours and campus visitors for educational activities and instructional purposes with prior approval are allowed if COVID-19 screening procedures (including screening and temperature checks) are involved.

Austin ISD says these changes are in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Austin Public Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

AISD says if parents have questions or concerns, they should contact the AISD Department of Health Services.