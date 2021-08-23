Austin ISD changes course with athletics, now will allow full capacity at games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District athletic venues will no longer have a capacity limit, officials said Monday.

Well, that didn't last long. @AustinISD now saying that athletics facilities will NOT be operating at a reduced capacity. i.e. you can expect 100% capacity at football games https://t.co/0A4HnsGh5O — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) August 23, 2021

Previously on Aug. 20, AISD said games would be limited to 25% capacity. Last week, Travis High School was set to play San Antonio Burbank San Antonio Burbank in a scrimmage, but San Antonio ISD canceled all out-of-district contests until the season officially starts this week.

Anderson and McCallum are set to kick off the Austin ISD football season Thursday at 7:30 p.m. from House Park in the annual “Taco Shack Bowl” rivalry game.

The district is expected to release more information about the change later Monday. We will update this story once we receive the new details.