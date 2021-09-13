Austin ISD celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The district began festivities with virtual performances on the AISD television channel and live streamed online as well.

“For many of our students, families and staff, the Spanish language is a fundamental part of Hispanic heritage. Twenty-two thousand of our students identify Spanish as the primary language spoken at home. More than 40,000 students identify as Latino or Hispanic, and every one of those 40,000 have ancestors who spoke Spanish,” explained Dr. David Kauffman, executive director of multilingual education.

For the district, it’s more than just celebrating Hispanic heritage. Leaders also prioritize understanding cultures and languages from across the globe for all children in the district.

The celebration will last through Oct. 15.