AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District may pump the brakes on its superintendent search, a letter from the president of the Board of Trustees said.

Arati Singh wrote a letter addressed to the AISD community Monday that said the board is calling a special meeting March 30 to, “discuss the possibility of slowing down our search for our district’s next superintendent.” The letter also said the board would consider a contract extension with Matias Segura, the district’s interim superintendent, through June 30, 2024.

“The district is focused on improving the systems to meet students’ most pressing needs and giving those systems time to take root,” Singh said in the letter. “Thursday’s meeting will give us a chance to consider a revised process and timeline, hear from our community, and hold a vote if we choose to do so.”

Singh called the hiring process, “immensely important,” and that the board, “must address immediate needs that would benefit from uninterrupted district leadership at this critical time.”

Segura was the board’s unanimous choice to take over the superintendent role in the interim Jan. 3. Segura took over for another interim superintendent, Anthony Mays, who left to take a job with Alief ISD on the west side of Houston.

At the time of Segura’s hiring, AISD Board of Trustee member Kathryn Whitley Chu said Segura would not be a candidate for the superintendent position they hope to fill in July 2023. Now, it appears the board wants to keep Segura around for longer.

“Trustees have spent many hours listening to the community, discussing the qualities we need in the next superintendent, creating a superintendent profile, and working to identify the process most likely to connect us with the best person for this position,” the letter said. “We are learning a great deal and appreciate the insights of everyone who has taken the time to share their thoughts.”