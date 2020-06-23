COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

Austin ISD Board of Trustees approve $1.65 billion budget for fiscal year 2021

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AISD headquarters_132386

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees passed a $1.65 billion budget for the fiscal year 2021 at Monday’s regular meeting.

The approved budget includes a big dip into the general fund reserves of $44.22 million to make up for an anticipated shortfall in the general fund budget, and gives a 2% cost of living adjustment for all employees and a $500 stipend for “hero workers,” which are classified staff who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General fund expenditures total $1.47 billion, while the food service budget is $24.89 million and the debt service budget was approved for $153.46 million.

The budget also included nearly $30 million in decreases, and the district is expecting more than $7 million in federal and state COVID-19 aid.

Also at the meeting, if families choose to have their students take classes 100% online, AISD superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz says they’ll be allowed to do so, but only if they fit certain criteria.

“We are great in-person. And I think we do our best work when in the classroom,” Dr. Cruz said. “But we will provide some choice to our parents, given health conditions.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss