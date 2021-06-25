Austin ISD board approves budget, 2% raise for all staff if enrollment target is hit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Staff members in the Austin Independent School District could get a pay raise if enough students enroll by the upcoming school year.

The AISD Board of Trustees approved the budget Thursday night, which is currently at a $40 million deficit. Some of the changes could go into effect as soon as July 1, the district says.

The Board has approved Item 16.2 Budget for 2021–22 Fiscal Year



More info: https://t.co/Fm6yGC0STl — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) June 25, 2021

The raise is contingent on the district meeting an enrollment target in the fall.

Austin ISD staff would get a 2% pay increase if the district hits its enrollment goal of 77,351 students by October, the district release says.

According to the release, the agreement also includes:

A one-time $1,000 payment for active, regular status, benefits-eligible staff who were employed on May 31, 2021, and remain employed through August 31, 2021.

Increasing teachers’ and librarians’ starting salary to $51,150.

Increasing the district’s minimum wage from $13 an hour to $13.50.

Creating a committee to look at addressing compensation inequities.

AISD says, under principals’ guidance, staff can contact families who haven’t registered for next year and encourage them to enroll as the district shoots to meet its number.