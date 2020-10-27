Austin ISD ‘at the front of the line’ for rapid COVID-19 tests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is preparing to rapidly test students and staff for COVID-19.

The district tweeted it is now “at the front of the line” for rapid testing. AISD hopes to have those COVID-19 tests on hand as early as next week.

The district said it would get a new supply of tests every month.

The rapid testing is 97 percent accurate and the district would get a supply each month. — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) October 26, 2020

AISD reminded people that it can’t force them to get tested. But if you want to know if you have COVID-19, testing will be available.

Less than two weeks ago, the state announced the launch of a new pilot program to send rapid COVID-19 tests to Texas schools. The Lampasas and Granger Independent School Districts are two Central Texas systems part of the pilot.

KXAN has reached out to Austin ISD to see if its new tests are a part of that state program. We are awaiting a response back.