Austin ISD asks parents to keep students home for virtual instruction for the rest of the week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After moving classes 100% online Monday due to wintry weather, the Austin Independent School District is now asking parents to keep students home for virtual instruction for the rest of the week starting Tuesday.

As COVID-19 numbers in the area rise and tighter restrictions are implemented, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde wrote in a letter the district is “joining the call to action by encouraging parents to have their students participate in remote off-campus instruction for the remainder of this week.”

Elizalde explained the decision was made alongside Austin Public Health as well as city and county officials in order to help reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.

However, some services will still remain, the district said.

Schools will stay open for families who need in-person services, including for students with special needs. Meal distribution will also continue. Wi-Fi buses will still be deployed to Austin communities, so those who need internet access can connect from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Additionally, AISD is offering a mass drive-thru testing event again on Wednesday and Thursday for students and staff that usually learn in person. This will happen at the AISD Central Office and Northeast Early College High School at Nelson Field. You can register for a time slot online.

“We will continue to keep you informed and appreciate your understanding and flexibility. Thank you for supporting our school communities,” Elizalde wrote in the letter.