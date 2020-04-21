Austin ISD asks for suggestions to rename school serving Norman, Sims students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is asking for community ideas to rename the modernized Norman Elementary School, which will serve both Norman and Sims Elementary School students starting January 2021.

Since the 2018-2019 school year, students have been at Sims Elementary School while Norman was updated.

“In that time, the two communities have worked together to create a shared sense of community and purpose, living their motto of ‘Two Schools; One Vision.'” according to a release from the district. “Historical records indicate that collaboration among both campuses dates back to 1969, when Sims Elementary housed the students of Norman Elementary while the Norman facility was being built.”

AISD says it wants to make sure the legacies of G.W. Norman and Mary J. Sims are carried on in the new school, so it is asking people to suggest a name through an online form.

The names must adhere to school board policy, which includes names of people who have made a significant contribution to the district, community, state or nation. The person can be living, or dead for at least a year before being considered. “The individual, group, or organization must embody exemplary qualities that can serve as a model of excellence and should adhere to the District’s core beliefs and values,” AISD wrote.

Norman Elementary School was named for Granville Wester Norman, who served AISD for 32 years starting in 1896, according to a document in The Portal to Texas History. Sims was named for Mary Jane Sims, a longtime educator, according to the school’s website.

A Campus Advisory Council, made up of school personnel, parents and community members from both Norman and Sims, will consider all the submissions and recommend their top one to the AISD Board of Trustees, which will have the final vote.

The Sims facility will close once students begin attending at the updated facility.