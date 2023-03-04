AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a goal to name the next Austin ISD superintendent by July 1, the district is asking its community to share qualities they hope to see in the new leader.

“We need to find someone who is the right fit to continue that work, and we believe our Austin ISD community knows what to look for,” a district newsletter to families said.

The district is hosting three more town halls this week for anyone to give feedback on AISD’s next hire:

March 7 at noon via Zoom

March 7 from 6-7 p.m. at Webb Middle School

March 8 from 6-7 p.m. at Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders

Input can also be shared online through March 15.

Next, the district’s hired search firm will create a “superintendent profile” over the next few weeks, the district newsletter said.

The previous superintendent, Stephanie Elizalde, left Austin ISD last summer to become the Dallas ISD superintendent. Elizalde started as superintendent in August 2020.

Austin ISD’s school board named Anthony Mays, who was the chief officer of schools, as the interim superintendent in June. He began in the role July 1, 2022.

Then in November, Mays announced he would leave AISD to become the Alief ISD superintendent in January. The Austin school board picked Matias Segura for the interim superintendent role in December. Segura was previously the AISD chief of operations, according to the district.