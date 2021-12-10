Austin ISD asks families to weigh in on 2022-23 school calendar changes

a child attends the first day of school in the Austin Independent School District. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is looking for families to weigh in on changes to the 2022-23 school year calendar.

The district said its board of trustees is preparing to vote on changes at the regular voting meeting on Dec. 16. The district is asking for families to fill out a survey about the possible updates.

Those calendar updates were outlined in a newsletter last week.

The district said since the calendar affects how parents or guardians plan for the year, it wanted to make sure it has as much feedback as possible.

On Wednesday, principals reviewed options and provided feedback to develop two draft calendars, according to AISD. The district explained there are “pluses and minuses” to each option, but it is working to do what’s best for students and staff.

The survey will close Monday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.