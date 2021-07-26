Austin ISD announces a virtual learning option for K-6th grade families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a message to Austin ISD employees, Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde announced the district will be offering a virtual learning option to families of students in kindergarten through sixth grade this fall.

The superintendent says she made the decision based on local health authorities entering Stage 4 risk based guidelines on Friday.

The details for the plan are still being worked out, but the superintendent promised more discussion on the subject at Monday night’s special called board meeting and then again on Friday, when the full written details will be released.

The superintendent closed her note by promising teachers that there will be no concurrent instruction in the fall, meaning teachers won’t be required to extend themselves to both in-person and virtual students simultaneously.

Last week, the district said it was considering a limited virtual option only for families with students who are unable to attend due to medical complications — Austin ISD said the option would only be available to students who were confined to their homes or a hospital.

The announcement comes as school districts nationwide prepare for in-person returns amid an unfortunate surge in COVID-19 cases. In Texas, districts are barred from mandating mask wearing after Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning governmental entities from doing so.

City leaders, including Austin Mayor Steve Adler, have expressed frustration with the Governor’s order and the inability to enforce stricter safety measures.

“We don’t want to get involved in a legal issue with the Governor, and want to try to avoid that if we can,” Adler said last week. “But if there was a way right now to order that all students have to wear masks in school, we would be doing it.”

Despite the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations statewide, Abbott said last week he would not reinstate a mask mandate.

The 2021-22 school year begins August 17.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back for updates.

