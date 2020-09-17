Lockdown lifted for Austin high school after police investigate phone call threat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An investigation is underway at an east Austin high school after a phoned-in threat briefly placed the campus on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

Chief of Austin Independent School District Police Ashley Gonzalez tweeted around 4 p.m. that Garza Independence High School was under lockdown. Most students in Austin ISD are still learning online at this time, but some staff members may be in schools.

Austin ISD said school district officers responded after administrators inside got a phone call from an unknown person threatening violence against the school and staff around 3:30 p.m.

Police found no threats or suspicious activity on campus, the district said. The school was released from the lockdown around 4:05 p.m.

AISD Police Criminal Investigations will be looking into the source of the call. The school is located in east Austin on Chicon Street.