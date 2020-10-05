Austin high school senior protests AISD’s phased-in plan, worries for teachers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin high school student spent her Monday outside of the Austin Independent School District headquarters to protest the district’s phased-in return-to-campus plan.

AISD schools started on-campus learning Monday at a lowered capacity.

Guadalupe Torres is a senior at Ann Richards School in south Austin. Her main concern is for her teachers.

She says she worries staff is being forced to go back to campuses despite their own concerns.

“There is no necessity for all 100% of our teachers to go back. I’m not saying we shouldn’t, because I understand we’re each in different circumstances and our teachers are all in different circumstances,” she explained. “Different families, different households, and we’re not looking out for them. Yes, some were able to get accommodations but not 100%.”

As of Oct. 5, the district said 1,605 medical waivers had been requested. Of those, the district said 1,125 were granted, 122 are pending, eight have been denied and 350 are inactive.