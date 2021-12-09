Austin, Hays ISDs awarded grants to expand school meal programs

Despite the shortages, all students will continue to receive free meals this year, no matter what their family’s income might be. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District and Hays Consolidated Independent School District were among several Texas school districts awarded grants from No Kid Hungry to provide free meals for kids and families during the holiday season.

No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit dedicated in solving childhood hunger and poverty, provided nearly $300,000 in grants that will expand programs like school breakfast, afterschool meals, weekend backpacks and school pantries.

Stacie Sanchez, Texas Director of No Kid Hungry, said the organization remains committed to working alongside school and community leaders to help kids regain a sense of normalcy and get the nutrition they need to thrive.

“As we head into the holiday season, millions of kids across Texas are facing hunger,” Sanchez said in a press release. “School and community meal programs remain a critical lifeline for kids and their families, and No Kid Hungry is proud to support these programs and the incredibly dedicated folks who make them possible.”

The following schools and organizations were awarded grants: