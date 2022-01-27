Austin elementary school shifts to virtual learning after ‘gastrointestinal illness’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blanton Elementary School students are learning virtually Thursday and Friday due to a “gastrointestinal illness affecting some students.”

A letter to the Blanton community from the Austin Independent School District said the shift to virtual learning is “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The campus will undergo a deep cleaning while the campus is closed,” the letter said.

AISD wants Blanton parents to let teachers and the office staff know if their children experience nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea or fever.

“We are continuing to track absence clusters and will work with the Austin ISD Health Services Department and Austin Public Health to determine any other actions we need to take,” the letter said.