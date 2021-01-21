Austin Community College’s new Highland campus welcomes some students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College is celebrating the soft opening of its new campus, ACC Highland, this week.

The new campus has been in the works since 2010, when the college started buying space at the Old Highland Mall. That mall closed in 2015. Voters approved a $158 million bond to help fund the project.

The campus has performing arts venues, a digital media center and a culinary arts center.

“It’s really been fun over the last seven years from sitting on a milk carton in an office, beginning to plan what this could be, to walking in on Tuesday for the first day to hold classes,” said Chef and Culinary Arts Professor for ACC Chef David Waggoner.

Faculty and students in Culinary Arts started their first in-person classes at the new facilities this week. Programs, including music business, performance and technology and radio-television-film start in-person classes next week.

The college’s administrative offices should open later this year.