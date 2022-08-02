AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College’s Board of Trustees on Monday approved the district’s budget for 2022-23. The budget cycle begins Sept. 1.

ACC said the budget includes a $20.8 million compensation package which gives all employees a raise.

Current Compensation Average Wage Increase Minimum Wage 28% Increase (From $15.60/hour to $20/hour) Under $50,000/year 10+% Increase $50,000 – $99,999/year 5-10% Increase $100,000-$199,999+/year 5% Increase $200,000+/year 3.7%-4.4% Increase ($10,000 cap) Compensation structure in the ACC 2022-23 budget

ACC said all full-time employees also will get an additional one-time payment to help provide

immediate financial support. Part-time staff will receive a pro-rated one-time payment.

Compensation as of Sept. 1 Additional One-Time Payment Under $50,000/year $1,000 $50,000 – $74,999/year $900 $75,000 – $99,999/year $800 $100,000 – $124,999/year $600 $125,000 – $149,999/year $500 $150,000+/year None One-time payment for full-time employees in the ACC 2022-23 budget

Adjunct faculty and hourly employees also will receive an additional one-time payment.

Employee Group Additional One-Time Payment Adjunct Teaching 3+ Courses/Semester $1,200 Adjunct Teaching 2 or Fewer Courses/Semester $500 Hourly Employees (At ACC 6+months) $250 One-time payment for adjunct faculty and hourly employees in the ACC 2022-23 budget

ACC said the $467 million budget also funds the new main building on the Rio Grande Campus and Building 3000 on the Highland Campus.