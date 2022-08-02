AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College’s Board of Trustees on Monday approved the district’s budget for 2022-23. The budget cycle begins Sept. 1.

ACC said the budget includes a $20.8 million compensation package which gives all employees a raise.

Current CompensationAverage Wage Increase
Minimum Wage28% Increase (From $15.60/hour to $20/hour)
Under $50,000/year10+% Increase
$50,000 – $99,999/year5-10% Increase
$100,000-$199,999+/year5% Increase
$200,000+/year3.7%-4.4% Increase ($10,000 cap)
Compensation structure in the ACC 2022-23 budget

ACC said all full-time employees also will get an additional one-time payment to help provide
immediate financial support. Part-time staff will receive a pro-rated one-time payment.

Compensation as of Sept. 1Additional One-Time Payment
Under $50,000/year$1,000
$50,000 – $74,999/year$900
$75,000 – $99,999/year$800
$100,000 – $124,999/year$600
$125,000 – $149,999/year$500
$150,000+/yearNone
One-time payment for full-time employees in the ACC 2022-23 budget

Adjunct faculty and hourly employees also will receive an additional one-time payment.

Employee GroupAdditional One-Time Payment
Adjunct Teaching 3+ Courses/Semester$1,200
Adjunct Teaching 2 or Fewer Courses/Semester$500
Hourly Employees (At ACC 6+months)$250
One-time payment for adjunct faculty and hourly employees in the ACC 2022-23 budget

ACC said the $467 million budget also funds the new main building on the Rio Grande Campus and Building 3000 on the Highland Campus.