AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College’s Board of Trustees on Monday approved the district’s budget for 2022-23. The budget cycle begins Sept. 1.
ACC said the budget includes a $20.8 million compensation package which gives all employees a raise.
|Current Compensation
|Average Wage Increase
|Minimum Wage
|28% Increase (From $15.60/hour to $20/hour)
|Under $50,000/year
|10+% Increase
|$50,000 – $99,999/year
|5-10% Increase
|$100,000-$199,999+/year
|5% Increase
|$200,000+/year
|3.7%-4.4% Increase ($10,000 cap)
ACC said all full-time employees also will get an additional one-time payment to help provide
immediate financial support. Part-time staff will receive a pro-rated one-time payment.
|Compensation as of Sept. 1
|Additional One-Time Payment
|Under $50,000/year
|$1,000
|$50,000 – $74,999/year
|$900
|$75,000 – $99,999/year
|$800
|$100,000 – $124,999/year
|$600
|$125,000 – $149,999/year
|$500
|$150,000+/year
|None
Adjunct faculty and hourly employees also will receive an additional one-time payment.
|Employee Group
|Additional One-Time Payment
|Adjunct Teaching 3+ Courses/Semester
|$1,200
|Adjunct Teaching 2 or Fewer Courses/Semester
|$500
|Hourly Employees (At ACC 6+months)
|$250
ACC said the $467 million budget also funds the new main building on the Rio Grande Campus and Building 3000 on the Highland Campus.