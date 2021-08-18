Austin Community College students participate in Tesla-sponsored robotics program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at Austin Community College are getting a glimpse into the future thanks to a new robotics program sponsored by Tesla.

ACC says the 14-week training program will serve as a pipeline to prepare students for a potential job within the company.

Students will receive hands-on training with the robots at the Riverside Campus.

The students in the program are mostly graduates from ACC’s engineering program. The school says applications for the robotics course will reopen every few weeks.