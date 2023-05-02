AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College is starting a new cybersecurity degree program this fall, as local job demand is expected to rise.

The college’s Bachelor of Applied Science in Cybersecurity program aims to meet Central Texas’ anticipated job demand, ACC said.

This will be the college’s fourth bachelor’s degree program. It will start in fall 2023 with up to 60 students.

ACC said the program is designed for professionals with a related associate degree, people transitioning to a four-year degree or people in the workforce. It will have face-to-face, hybrid and distance education class options.

ACC said cybersecurity is “one of the most in-demand careers in Central Texas,” with 44% growth expected in the next 10 years.

Texas Labor Market Information data shows demand for information security analysts in Texas is expected to increase nearly 50% from 2020 to 2030.

“ACC is committed to working with local industry partners to ensure we prepare more individuals to respond to this vast need,” ACC provost Monique Umphrey said in a news release. “We understand that we need top talent from diverse backgrounds and life experiences to address growing cybersecurity challenges.”