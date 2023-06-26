AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Community College District named three finalists in the search for its next chancellor. They include two Texas college presidents and one out-of-state candidate.

The new chancellor will replace Richard Rhodes, who announced his retirement in January after 12 years on the job. He plans to retire Aug. 31.

These are the three finalists:

The college is holding sessions this week for community members to meet each candidate at the Round Rock, Highland and South Austin campuses. Dates, times and locations are listed online.

Next steps in the chancellor search are internal and external community forums and ACC Board of Trustees’ visits to each finalist’s campus, according to ACC. Then, the board will appoint the new chancellor.

The chancellor works as the chief executive and administrative officer for the community college district, according to ACC. They will oversee ACC’s 11 campuses in Central Texas.