Austin calls for $50M in immediate, longterm child care funding to ‘build back better for our children’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is asking for just over $50 million in city funds to give immediate and longterm help to those needing child care during the COVID-19 pandemic and after.

According to a memo to Mayor Steve Adler and Austin City Council, APH says the proposals line up with the city’s commitment to increase “access to quality child care services near homes and workplaces.”

To immediately support families impacted by COVID-19, APH proposes a one-time expense of $15.4 million for families with children up to 11 years of age who have low income and are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19.

To support immediate needs, APH proposes one-time expenses between $13.5 and $16.5 million for: grants to stabilize child care programs for at least a year, and grants to help informal “family friend and neighbor” child care programs to become registered/licensed — in addition to other grants and stipends.

To support longterm needs, APH proposes a per-year funding of $22.8 million for: funding for about 2,000 children on the child care subsidy waitlist; mini-grants for “family friend/neighbor” child care programs to become registered/licensed; and Pre-K partnership to expand quality programs.

APH says the core of the work is making high-quality care availabile to everyone, noting that access disproportionately affects children of color or low-income families. According to United Way Austin, only 38% of children from low-income families are kindergarten ready as compared to 61% of other children — and in Travis County, 90% of the children living in poverty are children of color.

These proposals don’t only aim to help families, however, with APH noting that an estimated 50% of child care programs are at risk of closing due to COVID-19. Without these facilities, needs, lack of access and disparities would only be exacerbated — in addition to the loss of work for child care workers.

In the memo, APH says: