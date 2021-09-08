Austin-area school districts weigh options for reinstating virtual learning options

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) —The Lockhart Independent School District is in the process of surveying parents to see how many are interested in virtual learning, for the foreseeable future.

This comes after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within its district, forcing dozens of students to quarantine.

According to Lockhart ISD, so far 679 parents have said they would like a virtual learning option. The survey will be open to responses until September 12.

Hays CISD said it’s also in the preliminary stages of offering a virtual option to more of its students.

Right now, it has a Homebound Academy for students who have a doctors note, indicating they have a medical condition: allowing them to do school work from home. Hays CISD said it’s looking to possibly expand the homebound academy by 10%.

Senate Bill 15, is awaiting Governor Greg Abbott’s signature, which would give school districts funding for virtual learning again.

But this bill doesn’t come without stipulations. Students who are eligible for the virtual program, must have passed their STAAR exams in 2020. And funding would only cover 10 percent of a district’s population.

