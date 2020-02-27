At this Title I school, UT’s expanded free tuition is ‘a lifesaver’ for future Longhorns

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — High school seniors who applied to the University of Texas at Austin should know by Sunday whether they made the cut for enrollment in the fall 2020 semester.

Two students at Del Valle High School, who’ve already gotten their acceptance letters, will be relying on the university’s expanded offer of free or reduced tuition for families below certain income thresholds.

The students — both named Justice — have their hearts set on UT, but neither was sure whether the finances would work out.

Justice Gutierrez’s parents “understand the financial part, and they would like to help me as much as they can,” she said, “but, you know, sometimes they can’t.”

UT’s new endowment, a $160 million pledge to provide free tuition to students whose families earn less than $65,000 a year (and “assured tuition support” for families making less than $125,000 a year), gives her and classmate Justice Warren hope.

It’s “a lifesaver,” Warren said. “Even if everything else goes as wrong as possible, you have this. It’ll be okay.”

