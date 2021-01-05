Ascension Seton to offer COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk staff in Round Rock ISD

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Staffers at a higher risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms in the Round Rock Independent School District will get their chance to receive the vaccine this week.

Ascension Seton has partnered with the school district for a COVID-19 vaccine administration pilot.

Vaccinations for teachers and staff 65 and older will be available starting Thursday at a designated vaccine clinic at Ascension Seton Williamson, the hospital network said. Based on vaccine availability, Ascension Seton will then move forward with staffers who qualify for Phase 1B.

School district officials will be telling staff members who meet the criteria how to register for a vaccination, if they want to.

Ascension Seton implemented a similar program with the Austin Independent School District on Saturday. That program followed the same rollout plan as the one specified for Round Rock ISD.

For the general public, Ascension Seton said it will expand vaccine rollout in coordination with federal and state guidance. More details will be released when the hospital network officially moves to Phase 1B.

Ascension Seton also ensured it is using all COVID-19 vaccines provided to them and isn’t holding any in reserve.