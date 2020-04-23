Area college students feeling the impact of global pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition held a virtual town hall event tonight with teachers and students to talk about how the pandemic has taken its toll on higher education.

Students say it’s been difficult to keep up with their assignments since they don’t have access to the same equipment.

A sore spot for many, however, seems to be centered around campus housing and the financial burden that comes along with it.

“How student housing works is these contracts are a 12-month lease and a lot of them have signed leases that will begin in August,” said Danielle Deckard, a junior at Texas State University. “And they’re left with these decisions where they’re either going to have to find someone to take over it — right now, who really is looking to sign a lease? Pay like six months rent up front or just walk away from it.”

School administrators say they’re concerned that student enrollment numbers may go down dramatically if these concerns continue into the fall semester.