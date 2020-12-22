AISD could go 100% remote or stay closed week after winter break, superintendent says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a letter to parents and staff, Austin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said classes following the district’s scheduled winter break may not be in person if health conditions “require us to make changes to our campus operations.”

She gave two options for the week of Jan. 4 after winter break concludes if conditions change: either classes will be 100% remote, or the district will be closed for another week with no instruction.

With the area teetering on Stage 5 COVID-19 risk levels, Austin Public Health has yet to move the area to the heightened restrictions even though one of the trigger points, the seven-day rolling average of new hospitalizations, currently sits at the threshold of 50.

As APH waits a couple days to see more data in order to make a decision, Elizalde said in the letter the district “will continue to monitor health conditions” before AISD makes their decision.

Dr. Mark Escott, APH’s interim health authority, said if the area goes to Stage 5, he suggested school districts either stop or significantly scale back extracurricular activities because that’s where the spread among students is happening. He said if needed, districts should move to all remote learning starting at the high school level first, then work down grade levels from there.

“Rest assured that no one will lose pay with either of these options,” Elizalde said in the letter. “More specific information regarding calendars, compensation and staff expectations will be shared as decisions are finalized.”

When AISD resumed classes following the shorter break for Thanksgiving, it did so remotely for a week to help slow potential spread if families traveled or gathered with people outside their households.

She also stressed that people continue to follow masking and social distancing guidelines during the break.

“Thank you for your understanding as we work to make the best decisions possible for our students, staff and community at large,” the letter concludes.