All Austin ISD students will receive free school meals through December

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD families will be able to depend on the district to help keep their children fed through December.

Austin ISD announced on Saturday that in addition to its distribution of free produce boxes through Oct. 7, it will extend distribution of free meals for all students through December.

Through the program, students younger than 19 can receive one breakfast and one lunch meal daily on Mondays through Thursdays. Fridays serve as the weekend meal distribution day at curbside meal sites.

For weekend meals, families can receive six meals per child under the age of 19 (breakfast and lunch for Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

No application or identification is needed and children will be able to receive meals by showing up. Austin ISD says children do not have to be enrolled in the district to pick up curbside meals.

Those over the age of 19 who are utilizing special education resources or are currently enrolled in school to complete the requirements for a high school diploma can receive meals from curbside sites.

For students who are participating in remote, off-campus learning, both breakfast and lunch will be offered Mondays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at more than 40 curbside locations throughout Austin.

Click here for more information on Austin ISD’s free meals program.