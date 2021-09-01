All 8th-graders at Liberty Hill Middle School move to remote learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Eighth graders at Liberty Hill Middle School are being moved to remote learning starting Thursday and lasting through next Friday, Sept. 10, due to a rise in COVID-19 case numbers.

That’s according to the Liberty Hill Independent School District. The district says it also closed three classrooms at Bill Burden Elementary School. Each classroom had four positive cases each.

KXAN reported as of Monday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the district since classes started is the second highest out of 20 school districts in the area. Lago Vista ISD had the highest positivity rate.

Superintendent Steven Snell posted an update to YouTube Thursday, saying the district will clean classrooms more often as well as high-traffic areas and high-touch surfaces.

Snell said all families in the Liberty Hill ISD community need to pitch in to bring down case numbers.

“But please, if at all possible, we are asking you to wear masks while we get through this time of a high COVID spike,” Snell said.

The school district is asking parents to monitor their students’ health and keep them home if they’re showing symptoms.

“Together, we can stop this spike and get back to what we all know and love in Liberty Hill,” Snell said.