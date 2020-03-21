AISD’s Learning At-Home site launches, gives students resources during school closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin Independent School District announced its Learning At-Home website has launched.

The site was put together for students while classes are canceled during the coronavirus outbreak and features online courses and recommended learning resources for all grade levels.

Learning At-Home aims to help caretakers, students, and teachers find ways to keep brains sharp outside of the classroom.

AISD notes, however, that the resources on the site are optional enrichment opportunities.

