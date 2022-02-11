AISD transportation employees left out of district’s paid day off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While on-campus staff at Austin Independent School District had a paid day off, transportation employees spent the day at work.

In January, the district voted to have two paid days off — one on Feb. 11 and the other on March 4 — but not everyone would receive the paid days off.

“We have been at it since 2020 when COVID first started with passing out food, and we have not stopped since,” said Stephanie Chaple, who has been driving buses for 21 years.

Chaple said the day would help with morale, but instead employees cleaned out buses and went over new routes.

“So when you say ‘campus staff,’ you left a whole part out and that was transportation. We are campus staff.”

The original measure left out some positions like custodial staff, food service employees and clerical staff, but they were later added.

“It kind of hurt,” Chaple said.

“We are disappointed that transportation has continued to be carved out of these two days off,” said Ken Zarifis, president of Education Austin.

Zarifis said they hope to see transportation employees added to the current list of employees receiving paid days off.

“We want the school board, we want the board officers to put this issue on the next agenda,” said Zarifis.

The next agenda meeting is Feb. 24.