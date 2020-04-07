AISD to use new grading system for remote learning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District board approved a modified grading system and graduation requirements in light of campus closures and remote learning due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Classes won’t be graded with the traditional letter grade system, but rather with just a simple pass or incomplete. Grade point average calculations for freshmen, sophomores and juniors won’t include the spring 2020 semesters, and seniors who pass in spring 2020 and are eligible for graduation will get their class rank from their GPAs in the fall.

The district says they’ll monitor to see if students need extra help over the summer and into next school year.

To assist with remote learning, the district plans to test a way to get internet to students who might not have access otherwise by parking school buses outfitted with WiFi hotspots.

They say they’ll park the buses in high-density areas, and they should have a list of locations where they will park the buses before next week.