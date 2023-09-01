AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Independent School District said its board of trustees approved a partnership Thursday between the district and United Way for Greater Austin to open an early childhood education center at the former site of Pease Elementary School in downtown Austin.

District leaders shared more information Friday morning about the expected federal funding allocation for the Pease campus saying the center would be responsive to the needs of the community.

U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) took part in Friday’s announcement along with AISD Interim Superintendent Matias Segura, AISD Trustee Lynn Boswell, United Way for Greater Austin CEO David Smith and AISD Director of Real Estate and Asset Management Jeremy Stiffler, according to the district.

Doggett shared he secured initial approval for $3 million of federal funding toward the renovation of the facility.

The project at the site on 1106 Rio Grande St. would “help strengthen childhood development and workforce participation,” according to the district.

The district said there would be more details to share as it works toward a Fall 2024 opening.

AISD shut down the school in 2020.