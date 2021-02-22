AISD to offer free curbside meals Monday at 25 schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District added eight schools to its Monday curbside meal service. The meals are free for students and their families.
Monday’s curbside meal service runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The district will resume its more standard weekly pickup service on Thursday with time slots in the morning, midday, and afternoon.
Austin ISD’s curbside service on Monday is available at 25 schools overall. Those eight new schools are in bold:
- Akins Early College High School
- Anderson High School
- Blanton Elementary
- Blazier Elementary
- Campbell Elementary
- Covington Middle School
- Crockett Early College High School
- Dawson Elementary
- Dobie Middle School
- Eastside Memorial Early College High School
- Galindo Elementary
- Govalle Elementary
- Guerrero-Thompson Elementary
- Gus Garcia YMLA
- Hart Elementary
- Houston Elementary
- Lamar Middle School
- Langford Elementary
- LBJ Early College High School
- Lively Middle School
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Oak Springs Elementary
- Padron Elementary
- Paredes MS
- Pecan Springs Elementary
- Perez Elementary
- Pickle Elementary
- Pleasant Hill Elementary
- Rodriguez Elementary
- T.A. Brown Elementary
- Travis Early College High School
- Uphaus Early Childhood Center
- Widen Elementary