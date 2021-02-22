AISD to offer free curbside meals Monday at 25 schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District added eight schools to its Monday curbside meal service. The meals are free for students and their families.

Monday’s curbside meal service runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The district will resume its more standard weekly pickup service on Thursday with time slots in the morning, midday, and afternoon.

Austin ISD’s curbside service on Monday is available at 25 schools overall. Those eight new schools are in bold: