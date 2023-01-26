AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will move forward Thursday night in its search for a leader.

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees plans to choose an executive search firm Thursday.

According to the district’s website, the trustee’s released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for an executive search firm to help AISD look for a permanent superintendent.

AISD closed the RFP on Jan. 10 after these five firms responded:

Alma Advisory Group

Eugene Associates PC

McPherson Jacobson LLC

GR Recruiting

Ray and Associates Inc.

AISD said the board choose a committee of the following trustees to look over the proposals:

Lynn Boswell, District 5, Secretary

Andrew Gonzales, District 6

Candace Hunter, District 1

Noelita Lugo, At-Large Position 8

The district said the search committee asked about openness and transparency, community engagement and experience.

According to the district website, the board talked about the proposals on Jan. 12.

The board named Matias Segura as interim superintendent on Dec. 15, 2022. Segura replaced Interim Superintendent Anthony Mays on Jan. 3.

Mays left Austin ISD to become superintendent with Alief ISD in Houston.