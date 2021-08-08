AISD to host special called board meeting Monday with COVID-19 safety on agenda

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent Board of Trustees is hosting a special called board meeting Monday with COVID-19 health and safety measures on the agenda.

The agenda lists an executive session, a COVID-19 Health and Data update and COVID-19 Safety Protocols as items, but details are limited.

Robocalls and emails went out to parents Sunday noting that families will get weekly updates on back-to-school plans, with Austin-Travis County moving into Stage 5 risk guidelines due to COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in the area.

In a recent survey the district conducted, 80% of families said they would have their child wear a mask to school, though they are not required.

Houston ISD’s superintendent made headlines last week for proposing a mask mandate. The district’s board is expected to vote on that this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott banned local government entities, including school districts, from mandating masks in an order issued July 29.

The AISD Board meeting will begin at 5 p.m.