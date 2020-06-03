AISD to hold eight ‘conversation circles’ to get input on reopening plans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will hold a series of eight virtual “conversation circles” to discuss the district’s reopening plans for the upcoming school year, they announced Tuesday.

The meetings are June 8-13 and will include a short presentation, followed by hour-long small-group conversations and ending with a 15-minute question and answer session with district leadership. Each meeting will have certain audience and language focuses, but all are welcome to attend any of the meetings, the district says.

The district says they want input as AISD staff prepares for a variety of education models that could be in place next year.

Meeting dates and times, along with who the intended audience is and the language the meeting will be in, are as follows:

June 8, 12-1:30 p.m., Teachers and Staff, English

June 9, 12-1:30 p.m., Parents and Families, English

June 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Parents and Families, Spanish

June 10, 10-11:30 a.m., Parents and Families, Spanish

June 10, 6-7:30 p.m., Teachers and Staff, Spanish

June 11, 2-3:30 p.m., Students, English with Spanish interpretation

June 11, 6-7:30 p.m., Parents and Families with special education focus, English with Spanish interpretation

June 13, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Parents and Families, Spanish with English interpretations (multiple languages available upon request)

To access the meetings via Zoom, the information the district has provided is: