AISD to hold back-to-school town hall meetings discussing COVID-19 protocols

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is holding a virtual town hall meeting ahead of the new school year at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, along with three other district leaders, will answer questions from the virtual audience about the district’s latest COVID-19 policies and adjustments the district is making as cases spike in the area.

KXAN education reporter Alex Caprariello will moderate the town hall, which will be streamed live in this story and on Facebook.

Wednesday’s town hall will be in English. A second town hall will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Spanish.