LIVE: AISD teachers union to call for 100% online learning this fall at 11 a.m. press conference

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Education Austin, the union for teachers and employees within Austin Independent School District, is pushing for 100% online classes in the fall.

Two teachers and two other AISD employees will speak in a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The union’s president tells KXAN their announcement will be a call for AISD teachers to demand virtual classes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Texas.

Education Austin is expected to demand, at minimum, a two-month stoppage on physical re-entry to schools beginning August 18. During that time, the union would ask the district to look at one to two week intervals, watching trends, then making a decision on whether to continue with virtual classes or move to in-person at the end of those two months.

On Monday, outgoing AISD Superintendent Paul Cruz announced families could choose whether their students would attend classes 100% online or 100% in person for the upcoming semester. On Tuesday, the Texas Education Agency announced students across Texas would be given that same option, however teachers have not been given a choice to decide whether they want to return to in-person classes.

