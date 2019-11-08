AISD talks to parents at Pease Elementary for feedback, refine closure scenarios

by: Kayla Peterman, KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Representatives of Austin Independent School District met with parents at Pease Elementary tonight to hear feedback and refine closure scenarios to help support schools through possible closures.

Cristina Nguyen, senior communications specialist at AISD, spoke with KXAN about why Pease, Metz, Sims, and possibly Brooke Elementary are on the closure list.

Nguyen says that low-enrollment was a factor, but it was not the only factor that lead to these schools inclusion on that list.

“These schools rose to the top because we feel like we can make these changes happen in the next year,” Nguyen said to KXAN.

There will be a district-wide meeting at Travis Early College High School on Saturday, November 9, and another on November 12. Two more meetings will be held for parents with students at Metz and Sims Elementary.

