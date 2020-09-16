AISD superintendent responds to push for virtual learning, teachers union wants TEA waiver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The labor union for AISD teachers, Education Austin, is calling on Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde to apply for the Texas Education Agency waiver that would grant an additional four weeks of online instruction.

Some teachers and staff worry it’s too soon to return to in-classroom learning.

“I feel confident that our teachers are going to do what’s best for them but what is also best for students and I’ll never second guess what teachers or other staff members have to decide,” Elizalde said. “We will do our best to try to try to provide whatever support is possible.”

Elizalde said she’s open to applying for the wavier, but wants to make sure it will not lock AISD into an only virtual learning option. She’s keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 data and wants to keep students at the center of the decision.

“We all have to remember that this is all about the service that we provide and that’s being student-centered and we have to keep that in the forefront,” Elizalde said. “I hope we can work together to find win-wins instead of a win-lose. I think we can keep people safe and serve our students at the same time.”

Education Austin plans to host a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to push for virtual learning, and for Elizalde to apply for the TEA waiver.

At present, the district plans to begin in-classroom learning on Oct. 5. They have a phase-in plan where students will return to their schools up to 25% capacity. This will look different at each campus because of under and over-enrollment. The district will prioritize who gets to go back based on certain criteria.

“We would be using our prioritization criteria like students who have higher needs based on special education, bilingual, limited English, recent immigrants, 504, dyslexia, we would use certain criteria so that we can stay as consistent as possible,” she explained.

The superintendent does not anticipate many students to return right away but she said once people “start to get comfortable” is when they will have to determine how to fill the seats and meet a capacity limit.