AISD classes start Tuesday but 3 east Austin schools face possible closure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tens of thousands of Austin Independent School District students returned to class Tuesday. This school year, it’ll be a full house for Metz Elementary School as students from Sanchez Elementary School will also pack the halls while their school gets $25 million in upgrades.

The multi-million dollar modernization project for Sanchez Elementary was approved by AISD’s board of trustees last September. This decision left many in the community worried about the future of Metz and Zavala elementary schools because the schools didn’t receive any funds for improvements.

All three schools — Metz, Sanchez and Zavala — are within a mile and a half of each other and the district could consolidate the schools due to low enrollment. This move to consolidate schools is in an effort to cut down on some of the district’s spending and was first approved by voters during the Fall 2017 bond vote.

But, at present, the district has not made a decision. In early August, the district pushed back its timeline. The district should have a decision by September 6 and the changes district leaders make could become official when the school board votes in November.

School and district leaders said they are currently focused on making sure students are a 21st-century learning environment to prepare them for the future. Metz Elementary Principal Martha Castillo agrees, saying their attention is in the classroom.

“We try to let the outside noise not affect the work that we do with students, we are here for the kids that are here every day and that’s what we will continue to do,” Castillo said. “We are going to focus on the students and the learning every day that we are here.”

The project to modernize Sanchez Elementary School should be completed by August 2021.