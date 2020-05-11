AISD schedules virtual graduations due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District has a contingency plan until in-person graduation ceremonies can be held.
While the district pushed back in-person graduation ceremonies to August 10-13, it has scheduled virtual ceremonies for all its high schools June 15-16.
The district says the virtual ceremonies will include many of the things a traditional ceremony does, like speeches from the superintendent, principal, valedictorian and salutatorian.
The ceremonies will air on AISD.tv, Channel 22 (Spectrum), Channel 99 (AT&T U-verse, Google Fiber TV, Grande) and on the district’s Facebook page.
Monday, June 15
|9 a.m.
|Akins
|10:30 a.m.
|Anderson
|Noon
|Ann Richards
|1:30 p.m.
|Austin
|3 p.m.
|Bowie
|4:30 p.m.
|Crockett
|6 p.m.
|Eastside Memorial
Tuesday, June 16
|9 a.m.
|Garza
|10:30 a.m.
|LBJ/LASA
|Noon
|McCallum
|1:30 p.m.
|Navarro
|3 p.m.
|Northeast
|4:30 p.m.
|Rosedale
|6 p.m.
|Travis