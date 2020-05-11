AISD schedules virtual graduations due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District has a contingency plan until in-person graduation ceremonies can be held.

While the district pushed back in-person graduation ceremonies to August 10-13, it has scheduled virtual ceremonies for all its high schools June 15-16.

The district says the virtual ceremonies will include many of the things a traditional ceremony does, like speeches from the superintendent, principal, valedictorian and salutatorian.

The ceremonies will air on AISD.tv, Channel 22 (Spectrum), Channel 99 (AT&T U-verse, Google Fiber TV, Grande) and on the district’s Facebook page.

Monday, June 15

9 a.m.Akins
10:30 a.m.Anderson
Noon Ann Richards
1:30 p.m.Austin
3 p.m.Bowie
4:30 p.m. Crockett
6 p.m. Eastside Memorial

Tuesday, June 16

9 a.m.Garza
10:30 a.m.LBJ/LASA
Noon McCallum
1:30 p.m.Navarro
3 p.m.Northeast
4:30 p.m. Rosedale
6 p.m. Travis

