AISD releases possible scenarios for future school closures, consolidations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin Independent School District announced the availability of a document of possible scenarios for school changes, which could include several school closures and/or consolidations.

In a letter posted to the district’s website, Superintendent Paul Cruz writes:

“This is a massive effort for any organization, and for one like ours with 82 elementary schools, 18 middle schools and 17 high schools, it has been intense. We have been working around the clock since this spring to gather years of data, collect input and assess our needs with an eye toward future access and opportunity for our students.”

The district indicates that none of the scenarios are final, but serve as starting points for conversation that will lead toward finalizing a plan in the fall.

The document does include a timeline for a “recommended” plan, which would include closures and consolidations of Brooke, Dawson, Joslin, Sims, Maplewood, Metz, Palm, Pease, Pecan Springs and Ridgetop elementaries, Webb Middle School and Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

KXAN will have more on this tonight at 9 and 10 p.m.