AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Independent School District said it needs to do more to retain teachers.
According to a Thursday night presentation to the board, AISD has a goal of retaining 90% of teachers at Title 1 schools by the 2025-26 school year. In 2021-22, the district retained 79.2%, a 3.7% drop from 2020-21. Title 1 schools serve high numbers of disadvantaged children.
The district is also falling behind on non-teacher staff retention with 83.3% staying in the current school year, which is 4.2% lower than 2020-21.
According to Assistant Superintendent Brandi Hosack, 90% of teachers reported feeling burnout in the last year. She said teachers blame a lack of resources, shifting expectations, feeling undervalued, financial stress, state mandates and a growing list of new initiatives.
AISD said it is currently trying to retain staff at Title 1 schools with:
- Leadership coaching
- Involving staff in decision-making
- Protecting teacher/staff time
- Treating teachers and staff as professionals
Trustees heard the following recommendations for the future:
- Provide specific leadership and mentorship for Title 1 campuses
- Develop specific touchpoints/checkpoints with Title 1 teachers
- Conduct internal “Stay Interview” process
- Tailor district-wide mentor program for Title 1 campuses
- Require more in-depth exit survey
In other district news,
- AISD promises to avoid a repeat of April 29’s paycheck delay. The district said human error caused the debacle and there will be changes. The district said it has improved its process and deadlines and is changing the contract it has with the bank that handles payroll.
- Board meetings will start at 6 p.m. beginning June 9.