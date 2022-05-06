AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Independent School District said it needs to do more to retain teachers.

According to a Thursday night presentation to the board, AISD has a goal of retaining 90% of teachers at Title 1 schools by the 2025-26 school year. In 2021-22, the district retained 79.2%, a 3.7% drop from 2020-21. Title 1 schools serve high numbers of disadvantaged children.

The district is also falling behind on non-teacher staff retention with 83.3% staying in the current school year, which is 4.2% lower than 2020-21.

According to Assistant Superintendent Brandi Hosack, 90% of teachers reported feeling burnout in the last year. She said teachers blame a lack of resources, shifting expectations, feeling undervalued, financial stress, state mandates and a growing list of new initiatives.

AISD said it is currently trying to retain staff at Title 1 schools with:

Leadership coaching

Involving staff in decision-making

Protecting teacher/staff time

Treating teachers and staff as professionals

Trustees heard the following recommendations for the future:

Provide specific leadership and mentorship for Title 1 campuses

Develop specific touchpoints/checkpoints with Title 1 teachers

Conduct internal “Stay Interview” process

Tailor district-wide mentor program for Title 1 campuses

Require more in-depth exit survey

